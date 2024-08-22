Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that the club are close to concluding their search for striker additions

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed that the club are close to recruiting at least one striker.

The Black Cats are understood to be close to concluding an initial loan deal for Zenit St Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor, and have been heavily linked with a further move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic. While the latter is not as advanced as the move for Isidor, Le Bris confirmed he was an option and said the club were confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s possible at least one deal will be done before Saturday’s clash with Burnley, but as it stands Le Bris is preparing to go with the same group who so impressively beat Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. The Sunderland head coach said no deal was signed and that there are still a number of options on the table.

"We are working on many different profiles, as you know,” Le Bris said.

“At the minute, we are confident but these options or not signed or finished. So we will see, during the weekend I hope for sure. It's possible, but you know the transfer window... you need to match each other to be able to conclude something. So at the moment it is not finished, we will see.”

While the club remain determined to strengthen their forward options, Le Bris will almost certainly go with Eliezer Mayenda this weekend after his superb display against Sheffield Wednesday. The head coach stressed that this showed the importance of trusting those already inside the club as the search for reinforcements continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I explained my idea before, we are often looking for the solution outside and there are talented players inside,” Le Bris said.

“We need to have this belief, that the players we have in the building are strong, even though some are young and need experience. I think Eliezer is a good example because no one thought he could play like this. It shows our process, we believe in these players. For some players it is very fast, for others it is six months, a year... we need to believe in their potential.