Archer remains contracted to Premier League club Aston Villa, after impressing while on loan at Preston last season, but has made just six top-flight appearances this season.

It has recently been claimed that several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, are interested in a loan move for the striker, while Middlesbrough and West Brom were linked with him in the summer.

Yet according to Archer’s brother Jordan, who plays for Southport in National League North, Preston would hold an advantage if they tried to re-sign the forward.

Cameron Archer playing for Aston Villa.

As quoted by Lancashire Post, Jordan said: “Preston helped him massively.

“It was exactly what he needed, and I don’t think it could’ve gone any better.

“Last week a Preston fan came down to Southport, and he was asking me if there was a chance of Cameron going back.

“He would love to return. The fans know what he thinks of the club. It’s a brilliant place and he played some of his best football there.

“If he does go out on loan again, Preston would be his number one destination and is the main place he wants to go.

“He still checks the results every week and speaks to a couple of the lads.

“They will always hold a place in his heart because of how it went, and they would be his main choice, but obviously it’s down to the clubs.

You never know what can happen in football, the new manager at Villa may decide to keep him there.

“The only way he is going to develop is by playing matches. He came back a better player after his loan last year."

“Having him being on the bench is no good for anyone, and although he’s training with Premier League players, game time is more beneficial."

Since the summer Villa have replaced manager Steven Gerrard with Unai Emery, who brought Archer off the bench for the final seven minutes against Brighton last time out.

