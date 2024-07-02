Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Sunderland academy player has found a new club

Former Sunderland youngster Michael Spellman has landed an EFL move following his release from the club, signing a two-year deal to become Newport County’s latest summer signing.

Spellman will link up with former Sunderland youth goalkeeper Jacob Carney in Wales, who recently joined the club after a season second-tier side CD Castellon following his own departure from Wearside. Spellman only made one senior appearance for the Black Cats but regularly impressed in the U21 side. After loan spells with Whitby Town and Blyth Spartans, he now gets a huge opportunity to build a career in the senior game.

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line,” Spellman said.

“I can’t wait to get started. The club is on the rise and it wants to play good football which is what I’m all about. I’m really excited to play in front of the fans.”

Newport County are currently without a manager following the dismissal of Graham Coughlan earlier this summer, but are hoping for a positive campaign after a takeover led by former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins earlier this year.

Jenkins, who spearheaded Swansea’s rise to the Premier League, wants to introduce a new style of play and is targeting young talent who can help deliver it.

“I have total respect for Graham and found this decision particularly difficult to make considering all the hard work he has put in to help stabilise the club over the last 18 months,” he said of Coughlan’s departure.