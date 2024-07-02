Sunderland transfer target 'in talks' with Championship club over new deal with contract preference revealed
Sunderland-linked Chris Willock has reportedly opened talks with Queens Park Rangers over a new deal.
Reports earlier this summer suggested that Sunderland were keen on a deal for the Englishman, who is technically now a free agent after his contract at Loftus Road expired at the end of June. The 26-year-old was voted QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is the brother of Newcastle United man Joe Willock.
It had previously been claimed that Willock was eyeing his next move after his contract expired with the London club. Fresh reports, though, have stated that Willock is “in talks” with QPR over a new deal with the Championship outfit.
The New York Times report: “Chris Willock is in talks with QPR over a new contract. The 26-year-old winger’s deal expired on June 30 but positive talks over an extended stay at Loftus Road where he’s made 76 appearances and scored 10 goals since 2020 are ongoing. Re-signing is his preferred option.”
