The former Arsenal, West Brom and Huddersfield Town man has been linked with Sunderland

Sunderland-linked Chris Willock has reportedly opened talks with Queens Park Rangers over a new deal.

Reports earlier this summer suggested that Sunderland were keen on a deal for the Englishman, who is technically now a free agent after his contract at Loftus Road expired at the end of June. The 26-year-old was voted QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is the brother of Newcastle United man Joe Willock.

It had previously been claimed that Willock was eyeing his next move after his contract expired with the London club. Fresh reports, though, have stated that Willock is “in talks” with QPR over a new deal with the Championship outfit.