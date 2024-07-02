'Delighted' - Sunderland boss reacts as club confirms first professional deal for highly-rated player
Sunderland have confirmed the signing of highly-rated youth defender Tom Lavery to a first professional deal.
The 18-year-old joined Sunderland as a youngster and played above his age group last campaign, featuring for the under-21 side. Lavery scored a goal and registered an assist on his debut against Aston Villa for Graeme Murty’s side.
Lavery has also played for the under-18s in the Premier League and throughout the club’s FA Youth Cup campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage against Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light last season. Lavery also made the first-team bench several times under Mike Dodds during 2023-24.
As revealed by The Echo last March, Sunderland moved to offer Lavery his first professional contract, which has now been accepted. Lavery has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2026, with a club option for a further year.
Academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “Tom and his family have been with the academy for several years now and he has shown great progress during this time. Tom’s commitment and development was rewarded last season by being included in the first team matchday squad on three occasions early in 2024. We are delighted that he sees his future here with the club and has signed a contract that ensures the next steps in his career will be with SAFC.”
The Echo recently understands that highly-rated goalkeeper Dan Cameron has been offered a professional contract at Sunderland as well alongside Academy of Light teammates Lavery, Luke Bell and Jenson Jones. The trio are expected to remain at the Academy of Light with lavery barring any last-minute hitches.
