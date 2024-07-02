Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have signed the highly-rated youth player up to a new contract until 2026

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of highly-rated youth defender Tom Lavery to a first professional deal.

The 18-year-old joined Sunderland as a youngster and played above his age group last campaign, featuring for the under-21 side. Lavery scored a goal and registered an assist on his debut against Aston Villa for Graeme Murty’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lavery has also played for the under-18s in the Premier League and throughout the club’s FA Youth Cup campaign, which ended at the quarter-final stage against Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light last season. Lavery also made the first-team bench several times under Mike Dodds during 2023-24.

As revealed by The Echo last March, Sunderland moved to offer Lavery his first professional contract, which has now been accepted. Lavery has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2026, with a club option for a further year.

Academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “Tom and his family have been with the academy for several years now and he has shown great progress during this time. Tom’s commitment and development was rewarded last season by being included in the first team matchday squad on three occasions early in 2024. We are delighted that he sees his future here with the club and has signed a contract that ensures the next steps in his career will be with SAFC.”