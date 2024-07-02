Former Sunderland striker target officially becomes free agent after rejecting 'sizeable offer' from Championship club
Former Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison is now officially a free agent after deciding to leave Sheffield United.
Jebbison is likely to be an in-demand striker this summer after turning down what the Blades of said was a 'sizeable offer' to remain at Bramall Lane. The club had for a while been confident that Jebbison would commit his long-term future to the club but the 20-year-old has instead decided to leave an pursue other opportunities. Our sister paper The Sheffield Star reports that the ongoing takeover uncertainty at the club has had a factor in Jebbison's decision.
It is not yet clear whether Sunderland will revive their interest in Jebbison but he is a player who has been firmly on their radar in the past. The club pursued a loan move for him in the summer of 2021, with the striker even watching a pre-season friendly at the Stadium of Light. He was said to be hugely impressed with the club and its facilities but ultimately opted to move to Burton Albion, feeling that he would get more regular starts there and also believing that his game would develop under the tutelage of then boss and legendary former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Jebbison made only one appearance for Sheffield United last season after suffering a blood clot in pre-season, but returned at the end of the campaign and is now fully fit.
Leeds United have also been linked with a move for Jebbison. Any club in England who signs Jebbison will have to pay compensation to Sheffield United, with a fee set by a tribunal if the two clubs cannot come to an agreement. The Blades have also confirmed that former Sunderland academy graduate John Egan and striker Oli McBurnie have left the club, though they remain in talks with the latter.
