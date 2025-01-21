Régis Le Bris Sunderland selection decision confirmed as squad to face Derby County named
Eliezer Mayenda has been recalled to the Sunderland starting XI at Derby County.
Régis Le Bris has made one change to the side that drew 0-0 at Turf Moor on Friday night, with Mayenda replacing Patrick Roberts. The move could see Mayenda reprise his striking partnership with Wilson Isidor, with Chris Rigg moving out to the left flank.
Mayenda impressed as an impact substitute against Burnley, his run and pass for Isidor leading to the first of two unsuccessful penalties. Mayenda was also denied a goal of his own when CJ Egan-Riley made an excellent close-range block.
Roberts is named on the bench, continuing Sunderland's trend this season of very carefully managing his minutes in three-game weeks. Roberts has often been rested for midweek games in order to prevent a repeat of past hamstring issues.
Speaking in December after making a similar decision, Le Bris said: “In the past he has had issues with his hamstrings so it just a question of managing his body [over the season]. He did well for the last 25 minutes but we felt it was the right decision today.”
Nazariy Rusyn is not included in the matchday squad.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Rigg, Jobe, Neil, Le Fee; Mayenda, Isidor
Subs: Moore, Roberts, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Hjelde, Ballard, Aleksic, Samed, Jones
