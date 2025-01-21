Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Le Fée was unveiled as Sunderland’s first January signing earlier this month.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has claimed that the signing of Enzo Le Fée “sends a statement of intent” to the Black Cats’ promotion rivals at the summit of the Championship table.

The Frenchman arrived on Wearside earlier this month on an initial loan deal with an option-to-buy clause attached that will become mandatory should Regis Le Bris guide his squad to promotion over the coming months. The head coach previously worked alongside Le Fée during a shared stint at FC Lorient, and it is understood that his presence was a key factor in convincing the midfielder to opt for a move to the Stadium of Light.

And speaking exclusively to The Echo, via casino.co.uk, Goodman was quick to emphasise how much of a coup Le Fée’s reunion with Le Bris represents for Sunderland. He said: “I think it definitely sends a statement of intent to the others in the promotion race. The luxury for Sunderland is that they only have to stump up the £19 or £20 million if they get promoted, which would be a no-brainer anyway.

“He’s worked with Regis Le Bris before, that’s why I think they’ve got him, due to that pre-existing relationship they had at Lorient. On Friday [against Burnley] he played on the left of the three behind the striker, which shocked me because I didn’t know he could play there. I knew he could play as a six, an eight or a ten but he was very impressive against Burnley in that wide role.

“He took a cross early in the game which ballooned over the bar and Sunderland fans might have been a bit worried then, but he grew into things and really showed his quality on the night. He’s versatile and I think he’s going to be a big player for Sunderland throughout the run-in.”

Goodman is not the only one impressed by Le Fée’s arrival on Wearside either. Speaking after the midfielder’s debut against Burnley last week, Sunderland captain Dan Neil said: “I think it shows how far the club has come in the last few years that we can attract a player like this.

“We were delighted when he came in and we're already seeing that quality in training. Hopefully, we can attract some more players like him and really push on. He's looked a player in training since he came in. He got his chance off the left and he did really well, worked really hard for the team.

“He listened to those around him because he's new to the system, even if he did play something similar with the manager at Lorient. He did his defensive role well, which I think is really important to see that from a new player coming in. And you could see his quality on the ball.”