Régis Le Bris reveals previous Wilson Isidor transfer bid and explains where he'll fit into Sunderland side
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Régis Le Bris has revealed he tried to sign Wilson Isidor last season and expressed his satisfaction that Sunderland have been able to conclude a deal for the 23-year-old.
The Zenit St Petersburg striker has joined on an initial loan deal for the 2024/25 campaign. Should certain performance targets be met then he will automatically join next summer, otherwise Sunderland will hold the option as to whether to do the deal.
Le Bris says Isidor can play in a number of positions within his system and added that he tried to sign him while in charge of Ligue 1 side Lorient last season. Isidor could be named in the squad to face Burnley on Saturday should his international clearance arrive in time, though that was thought unlikely as of Friday afternoon.
“Wilson is a versatile attacker who has the ability to play in many different positions,” Le Bris said.
“He is very good at running in behind as well as combining the play, so for us he will be very useful. I come from the same region of France as him, so we know each other even though I haven’t coached him before. I had the opportunity to work with him last season at Lorient, but in the end it wasn’t possible, so it’s nice to be working with him now at Sunderland.
“At the moment we have some good options, but Wilson’s profile is different, and he will be a good addition to the group.”
The Black Cats retain an interest in Alexandre Mendy as they bid to rebuild their attack following Jack Clarke’s departure, with Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic also a potential target.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.