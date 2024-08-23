Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are close to signing at least one new striker

Régis Le Bris admits that Nazariy Rusyn’s short-term future at Sunderland could be impacted by the impending arrival of striking reinforcements.

Rusyn is currently behind Eliezer Mayenda in the pecking order at the club, with Zenit St Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor close to joining. Sunderland are likely to do more business beyond that in the final third, with Red Bull Salzburg forward Roko Simic a key target. Alexandre Mendy has been a long-term target this summer, but it remains unclear whether the pursuits of Isidor and Simic mean he is still being monitored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusyn has played as a winger previously in his career but with Le Bris not seeing that as a viable option at Sunderland, there is a chance reinforcements could see him go out on loan in search of regular football. The head coach stressed that nothing was done yet and that things could change quickly in the final week of the window.

Le Bris said: "He played in Ukraine as a left winger, I think. So we tried it for 20, 25 minutes during a friendly game. But I think at the minute he is better as a number nine, so I don't see this as an option for us on the wings. We will see what happens if we do sign strikers. If we feel that we won't have game time for his development and for the team, maybe it is a better option to go on loan for six months and then we see again.”

A number of Sunderland players are likely to go out on loan before the end of the window, with Jewison Bennette a target for League One side Reading. Luis Hemir and Timothee Pembele could also depart, though there is nothing as advanced on those fronts Le Bris said: "The next week will be interesting for all of this. The players who need to play and find the right solution for their development, they need to go on loan. It is a possibility for Hemir, for Jewison, yes.”