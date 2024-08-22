Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to the 2024-25 Championship season with two wins from their first two outings without conceding a goal. The Black Cats made the long trip to Cardiff City and chalked up a 2-0 victory on the opening weekend before welcoming Sheffield Wednesday to the Stadium of Light last weekend.
Many expected a closely-fought contest after the Owls won in Sunderland on the final day of last season and started the new campaign with the 4-0 hammering of Plymouth Argyle. However, Regis Le Bris’ side blew the South Yorkshire outfit out of the water as they went 3-0 up inside 24 minutes to eventually secure a comfortable 4-0 win.
Up next is a tough test against Burnley at home, with the Clarets also boosting a 100 per cent record from their opening games following a 4-1 success against Luton Town and the 5-0 hammering of Cardiff at Turf Moor last weekend.
Following the latest results, Best Plinko Casino have deployed their predictive supercomputer to try and forecast how the final Championship table might look come the end of the season. Take a look...
