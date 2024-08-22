Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to the 2024-25 Championship season with two wins from their first two outings without conceding a goal. The Black Cats made the long trip to Cardiff City and chalked up a 2-0 victory on the opening weekend before welcoming Sheffield Wednesday to the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Many expected a closely-fought contest after the Owls won in Sunderland on the final day of last season and started the new campaign with the 4-0 hammering of Plymouth Argyle. However, Regis Le Bris’ side blew the South Yorkshire outfit out of the water as they went 3-0 up inside 24 minutes to eventually secure a comfortable 4-0 win.

Up next is a tough test against Burnley at home, with the Clarets also boosting a 100 per cent record from their opening games following a 4-1 success against Luton Town and the 5-0 hammering of Cardiff at Turf Moor last weekend.