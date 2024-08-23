Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris saw his plans for visit of Burnley on Saturday and the season more generally take a big hit on Thursday night when Ipswich Town agreed a deal to sign talismanic winger Jack Clarke.
It leaves the Black Cats with a lot of work to do to ensure the squad remains strong enough for the season ahead when the transfer window closes, and leaves Le Bris with some big decisions to make this weekend for what will be the team’s toughest test of the campaign yet. Here’s the XI and subs we think he’ll go with...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
An excellent start to the season with two clean sheets from two appearances. First name on the teamsheet. | Ian Horrocks
2. RB - Trai Hume
Started the season well and realistically has very little competition for his place as it stands. Be interesting to see if that changes in final stages of window. | Ian Horrocks
3. Luke O'Nien
Two goals in two games, and two clean sheets to add to an excellent campaign so far | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency
4. CB - Aji Alese
Dan Ballard remains sidelined with an injury but could return next week. Alese has been superb in his absence and Le Bris will have no concerns over his place in the XI for this one. | PA
