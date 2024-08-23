Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris saw his plans for visit of Burnley on Saturday and the season more generally take a big hit on Thursday night when Ipswich Town agreed a deal to sign talismanic winger Jack Clarke.

It leaves the Black Cats with a lot of work to do to ensure the squad remains strong enough for the season ahead when the transfer window closes, and leaves Le Bris with some big decisions to make this weekend for what will be the team’s toughest test of the campaign yet. Here’s the XI and subs we think he’ll go with...