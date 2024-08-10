Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been speaking ahead of the start of the Championship campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris admits consistency is his main concern as Sunderland begin their Championship campaign at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats ended their pre-season campaign with an encouraging 2-2 draw against Marseille last Saturday, with some evidence that the players are beginning to settle into Le Bris' high-pressing approach.

Le Bris is encouraged by what he has seen over the course of pre season and the willingness of his players to listen and learn, believing that many of his ideas are familiar to them anyway. However, he admits he has also seen signs of the inconsistency that so hampered the team last season.

"I think the main topic for us is the consistency," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can play very well during many phases for long minutes but we can also have a lack of consistency. In the league like the Championship you need to be consistent. We have confidence because we know we can reach a high level but the whole performance is the ability to keep that level. That's my main concern as a head coach.

"The players are talented, they can reach a high level in different phases of play, but the next element I find is the consistency. Even this morning [Thursday] in training, within five seconds they can go from here [high] to here [low]. And we're not sure why, it might be concentration, leadership. We are working on it and this is the main thing I've found from this pre season.

"I don't think it's a new model, I analysed the games the team played last season and I remember the game against Southampton, for example. They played very well, with high pressure, they were bold, recovered the ball close to the opposition goalkeeper. They played quick, created lots of chances - this is the football I like. The problem was the consistency, to maintain this level for a whole season against different opponents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris says Sunderland are targeting a place in the top six but that the first goal is to implement an identity and strong foundations that can lost the notoriously long Championship campaign.

"The first ambition is to represent the identity of the club,” Le Bris said. “This club has a big place in English football. We need to build strong foundations, and with this and with talented players and people working together in the building then we can create something different.

“The top six is one of our expectations for sure and then will see, we don’t know. One of the points for this long run is we need to be involved, instead of reacting always. In the way we build the game model, we want to be proactive in the game."