'Almost here...' - Régis Le Bris reacts as Sunderland make fan announcement before QPR game
Sunderland have made an announcement ahead of the Queens Park Rangers game on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland’s players and staff will take to the Stadium of Light pitch for a lap of appreciation following Saturday’s game against Queens Park Rangers, as the club prepares for a vital play-off campaign.
The club have confirmed that head coach Régis Le Bris and his squad will be joined by their families and loved ones as they show their thanks to the fans after full-time. The gesture marks the end of a memorable season on Wearside, with the Black Cats having collected more points at home this campaign than in any other since the 2004-05 season. Supporters have been encouraged to remain in their seats after the final whistle to take part in the occasion and show their backing ahead of the upcoming Championship play-offs.
“It is always special to be at the Stadium of Light with our fans, but this moment carries extra significance, as we close this chapter and enter our defining moments of the campaign,” said Le Bris ahead of the game against QPR on Saturday. “As players and staff, it is important to show our gratitude to the supporters and take a moment to reflect on our journey and our ambition.”
Sunderland’s head coach concluded: “There has been a strong connection between the team and supporters throughout the season, and now we must all continue together as we enter the play-offs. Our moment is almost here.”
Dan Ballard set to return to Sunderland squad
Dan Ballard will make a timely return to action for Sunderland today and Le Bris has hinted that the central defender is contention to start the play-off semi finals.
Ballard has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light in late February, but has been back in full training with his team mates during their warm weather training camp in Portugal this week.
The 25-year-old will be given some game time as a second-half substitute when Sunderland end their regular campaign against QPR, and if he comes through that then Le Bris believes he is a contender to start thereafter. The Sunderland head coach said his selection for the two and hopefully three games that follow will be based in part on the strength of the opposition.
“Dan will follow the same plan as Dennis did at Oxford,” Le Bris said. “He'll probably play the last part of the game, around 30-35 minutes. After that, because the way he trained the last couple of weeks was really good, he showed that he wants to play. For the squad, for the staff, it's really important to have all our players available. He should be available at that level.
“The line-up for the play-offs will be connected with the opponent, probably, and if we have more options, it's better than less options,” Le Bris added. For me, it's important for the squad to show that they are ready, and after that, make the decision with the best option before the game. After that, for sure, we'll have two games to play, so different scenarios, different options, different opportunities, and different problems to solve.”
