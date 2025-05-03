Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are set to welcome the return of their influential defender when they face QPR on Saturday

Dan Ballard will make a timely return to action for Sunderland today and Régis Le Bris has hinted that the central defender is contention to start the play-off semi finals.

Ballard has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light in late February, but has been back in full training with his team mates during their warm weather training camp in Portugal this week.

The 25-year-old will be given some game time as a second-half substitute when Sunderland end their regular campaign against QPR, and if he comes through that then Le Bris believes he is a contender to start thereafter. The Sunderland head coach said his selection for the two and hopefully three games that follow will be based in part on the strength of the opposition.

“Dan will follow the same plan as Dennis did at Oxford,” Le Bris said.

“He'll probably play the last part of the game, around 30-35 minutes. After that, because the way he trained the last couple of weeks was really good, he showed that he wants to play. For the squad, for the staff, it's really important to have all our players available. He should be available at that level.

“The line-up for the play-offs will be connected with the opponent, probably, and if we have more options, it's better than less options,” Le Bris added.

“For me, it's important for the squad to show that they are ready, and after that, make the decision with the best option before the game. After that, for sure, we'll have two games to play, so different scenarios, different options, different opportunities, and different problems to solve.”

Sunderland injury update ahead of the play-offs

While neither will be in the squad to face QPR, Le Bris has confirmed that Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese will return to full training on Sunday and so should be able to take their place in the squad for the semi finals. Whether their match fitness will be of a level to be in contention to start remains to be seen.

“Romaine won't be available this weekend because we don't want to rush the process, but he will train with us from Sunday,” Le Bris said.

“Aji is the same - He worked really hard to be back. It's really a surprise for me, because after the injury, it was clear for me that it should have been a long period to recover properly. But he was really positive, worked well and it's really good for us to have Aji with us.”

Niall Huggins is also back in full training though Sunderland will take a cautious approach with the full back given the length of his time on the sidelines.

