Regis Le Bris discusses his big challenge in finding regular game time for Romaine Mundle while Jack Clarke remains at the club

“His performances are still a little unstable, because I think wingers have a very different profile to other players. A centre back, for example, we like when they are stable and very consistent. Sometimes not so high, but never very low. For the wingers it's very different because it is always 1-v-1 - I think the personality is different. They can be very high, so for example when Romaine played against Bradford he was very impressive and that was very interesting. After, maybe we have one, two games not quite at that level. But we trust him and believe in his quality because you can see how high he can go. The process to develop him is to find this consistency, and it starts during the training sessions. The main thing is this potential that you see, and then we develop the consistency. With some players it takes two months, six, one season... you don't know. I hope it will be quick with Romaine!” Le Bris’ options in the wide area will soon be strengthened further by Ian Poveda, who played 45 minutes for the U21s in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday night.