Sunderland have made a superb start to the Championship campaign, picking up back-to-back wins against Cardiff City an Sheffield Wednesday.
The club are still working hard to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window nevertheless, with an experienced striker still very much the key priority despite Eliezer Mayenda’s superb brace at the weekend. Head coach Regis Le Bris hinted that there could potentially be movement this week, but added that the club could well be active right until the final moments of the window. A number of players currently on the fringe of the squad are also expected to move on. Here, we outline the deals still very much in play as the window enters its final fortnight...
1. Alexandre Mendy (In)
It's been probably the biggest saga of the summer so far. Mendy top scored in Ligue 2 last season and had interest from various clubs, but went public with his desire to move to Sunderland in July. The move hasn't progressed since then, slowed by a takeover at Caen and with a significant gap in valuation. Sunderland have reportedly gone back in with an increased bid this week, and the 30-year-old is adamant that he still wants the move. The Black Cats won't overpay given his age but they want experience in their striking group and finding a resolution surely suits all parties. His agent has told Foot Mercato on Tuesday that he remains determined to get the move to Sunderland done. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Timothee Pembele
Regis Le Bris has confirmed that talks have been held with Pembele about a loan move. The right back needs to play regularly and isn't close to pushing Trai Hume for his place just now. That he has not featured in any of the matchday squads this season reflects just how likely he is to leave. The key is finding the right destination for him. | Ian Horrocks
3. Zak Johnson playing for Sunderland under-21s. Photo: Frank Reid
Been involved closely with the senior team since returning from a loan at Dundalk, which reflects how highly he's rated behind the scenes. Has been clear that he wants to be playing regular senior football and while he's needed for cover just now, Dan Ballard's return to fitness could pave the way for an EFL loan towards the end of the window. | Photo: Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
4. Cover for Trai Hume (in)
Letting Pembele and Johnson go would be the right decision for their long-term development but would leave Sunderland with no cover in the right back position. While they're also light on the other flank, Aji Alese will offer a very strong option once Ballard is fit. Le Bris has said he is relaxed about the situation, saying he could switch to a back three if needs be. 'It's not a real problem at the minute', he said. Would be no surprise to see it addressed at the end of the window, though. | Press Association Photo: Nigel French
