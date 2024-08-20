1 . Alexandre Mendy (In)

It's been probably the biggest saga of the summer so far. Mendy top scored in Ligue 2 last season and had interest from various clubs, but went public with his desire to move to Sunderland in July. The move hasn't progressed since then, slowed by a takeover at Caen and with a significant gap in valuation. Sunderland have reportedly gone back in with an increased bid this week, and the 30-year-old is adamant that he still wants the move. The Black Cats won't overpay given his age but they want experience in their striking group and finding a resolution surely suits all parties. His agent has told Foot Mercato on Tuesday that he remains determined to get the move to Sunderland done. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images