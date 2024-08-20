Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed manager of Preston North End

Preston North End have announced the appointment of ex-Sunderland defender Paul Heckingbottom as their new permanent manager.

The Lilywhites have endured a torrid start to the Championship, parting company with former boss Ryan Lowe after just one match following a defeat the hands of Sheffield United. Their second outing of the league season ended in a 3-0 loss at the hands of Swansea City, after which interim chief Mike Marsh made it clear that he had no interest in taking the role on a full-time basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully for North End, however, their period of uncertainty has not lasted long, with the club unveiling Heckingbottom as their next manager on Tuesday lunchtime.

The 47-year-old has twice won promotion to the Premier League from the second tier, including a successful campaign with Sheffield United in 2022/23. He will be joined at Deepdale by assistant Stuart McCall.

Speaking to Preston’s official website, Heckingbottom said: “I’m really delighted with it, ready to go, and champing at the bit really. It’s a club I know well for lots of reasons and a league I know well, so it was a pretty easy decision.

“Experience is key. Knowing the players helps, and then having success in this league helps, so we know what it takes to compete. We know what it takes to do well and you can give that clear direction to try and get there, and that’s the aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The short-term goals are to get back on track. Longer term, we want to be a really, really competitive team in this league. We want to play in a way the fans can enjoy and in a way that gets the best out of the players, and when you get that it can be really powerful.”

Heckingbottom began his professional playing career at Sunderland, but left the North East having failed to record a senior appearance for the Black Cats. Following his departure from Wearside, he spent spells with a number of clubs, including Darlington, Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday. He began his coaching career with Barnsley, and has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in December.