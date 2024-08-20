Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attacker has been linked with Sunderland and Leeds United during the summer transfer window

Sunderland and Leeds United-linked forward Dan Jebbison is reportedly ‘set’ to leave AFC Bournemouth on loan this summer.

Jebbison is thought to be one of a handful of forwards Sunderland are considering as they look to sign a striker this window to compliment Eliezer Mayenda, who netted two in the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend

The 21-year-old only signed for Bournemouth last month from Sheffield United but will be loaned out in search of regular minutes. Sky Sports reported last week that Sunderland had yet to make an approach for the player despite holding an interest in him.

Jebbison signed a four-year deal at AFC Bournemouth earlier in the transfer window, bringing to an end his long stint at Sheffield United following their relegation to the Championship.

According to The Athletic, Jebbison will be allowed to leave the Cherries on loan before the summer window slams shut with several Championship clubs thought to be interested. They add that the deal could happen towards the end of the window.