Régis Le Bris handed major triple selection boost ahead of QPR game in Championship

Régis Le Bris has been handed a triple selection boost ahead of Saturday’s game against QPR in the Championship

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has been handed a major selection boost ahead of the game against QPR at Loftus Road this weekend.

The Black Cats won three games in six days against Hull City, Luton Town and Oxford United to go five points clear at the top of the Championship table after 12 games of the 2024-25 season played so far.

However, one major concern heading into the game against Oxford United was the potential for three of Sunderland’s key players to possibly pick up suspensions during the course of the clash at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Trai Hume are all on four yellow cards this season. Five cautions triggers a one-game suspension at any stage before the 19th game of the campaign. That meant that if either of the trio had picked up a booking against Oxford then they would have had to sit the QPR game out.

However, Jobe, Rigg and Hume all avoided yellow cards and are now available to Le Bris ahead of the clash against QPR in the Championship, which is a major boost to Sunderland’s head coach. Jobe netted Sunderland’s first goal against Oxford United after Hume’s superb ball into the box.

Impressively, Hume has been walking a disciplinary tightrope since Sunderland’s win against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship six games ago. However, should either of the aforementioned trio pick up a yellow card against QPR, then they will miss Sunderland’s next game after that away to Preston North End.