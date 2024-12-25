Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s squad remains heavily impacted by injuries but a number of players are edging closer to a return

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris is hopeful that Salis Abdul Samed will start full training next week, clearing the way to a potential Sunderland debut in the early stages of the new year.

Le Bris admits it has been a frustrating time for the RC Lens loanee, who signed on a season-long loan on deadline day. But the 24-year-old is finally closing in on rejoining the first-team group, though Le Bris has again advised that he will have to carefully integrating back into competitive football after such a long period on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow deadline-day addition Ahmed Abdullahi is slightly further behind Samed in his recovery, but should also be able to debut at some stage in January.

“Salis should train next week and Ahmed we'll have to wait two more weeks for him to be with the group, but he's training with the physical trainers now,” Le Bris said.

“It's difficult to say [when Salis will debut] because he was injured for five months now. It could be one or two weeks more, I don't know really. It's difficult when you are a good player and you know you can play in a good team and you're in the physio room all day. But it has created opportunities for others. That's the way it is.”

Le Bris had earlier confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Dan Ballard would be out for around a fortnight with the muscle injury he picked up in the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Norwich City. He should therefore return in early January, around the same time as Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris has warned that the club will be cautious with Mundle, however, as the risk of a recurrence will be significant.

“Romaine with a hamstring injury we have to take care,” Le Bris said.

“If he gets a re-injury it can be very difficult for him. So we have to take care and wait a little bit more.”