Régis Le Bris explains his early Jobe Bellingham decision at Sunderland and what's next
Régis Le Bris says he has not made up his mind permanently on Jobe Bellingham’s position within his Sunderland XI but believes his current advanced midfield role is the best place to start.
Le Bris has deployed Bellingham as the most attacking of his three central midfielders in the early stages of pre-season, with the 18-year-old often pushing up to play as a second striker in stages of the games. Le Bris believes his athleticism makes him perfect for this role as he bids to restore Sunderland’s high-pressing game.
“I think it's a good idea to start, and then we'll see,” Le Bris said.
“He has the great potential to press because he is physical and strong and energetic. That part of the game he can be very strong. Then from this position as a number eight on the left he can create a relationship with Jack, for example, or Dennis. Of course they need experience together to improve that triangle but I think that it could be a good position for him.”
Jobe has been the source of significant transfer interest across the early stages of the summer, with Premier League side Crystal Palace making the most significant move. At this stage, however, Bellingham is believed to be keen on at least another campaign at a club he loves playing for and believes is perfect for this current stage of his development.
