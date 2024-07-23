Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leo Hjelde has been a key player for Sunderland on their pre-season tour in Spain

Leo Hjelde is hoping that he can show his best form this season now that he is fully fit and reaping the rewards of pre season.

Hjelde impressed in both games on the club's pre-season tour of Spain and having coming through a number of niggles following his arrival from Leeds United, the 20-year-old feels ready to show fans what he's all about.

"Pre-season has been good, quite tough I can't lie," he told The Echo.

"A lot of running but I think it was good to get 20 minutes against Nottingham Forest and I felt like I played quite well. Then 70 minutes today so I'm pleased with myself and the team.

"I felt at home at this club straight away but I was carrying a lot of niggles when I first came. Maybe it wasn't the right time to come in January but I felt like I had to when a club like Sunderland came. I tried to do my best but let's reset for this season and see how we go.

While part of Hjelde's form is clearly down to moving into his preferred position, he's quick to point out he'll play wherever required if it means breaking into the team: "Right now I'll play anywhere but long term, centre-back is where I feel most comfortable. I enjoy playing left back but centre back is definitely more suited for my game."

Hjelde is relishing life under Régis Le Bris, with the new head coach implementing a style that sees Sunderland press high and play out from the back where possible. The defender feels there might be a bit more pragmatism when competitive fixtures start but says the progress is clear to see.

"It's been very good." he said.

"It's a new way of playing football but I think the lads are taking it in and trying to implement it as much as possible. It's pre-season so we're taking a few more risks than we would in the season. I think everyone is on board with the way he plays and there's some really good ideas. We want to go man for man when the goalkeeper has it - at times - not all the time. Listen it's pre-season and we're trying to figure out when to go, so we're probably doing it a bit more than we would normally. I think the boys did really well. There was a couple of times they got out but its pre-season. Hopefully we'll work on it.

"As a defender, you have to keep switched on all the time. It's not a way of football where you can relax all the time. There's lots of running, especially for a centre-back because you have to shift and follow the striker. It's fun actually because there's lots a fight all the time.