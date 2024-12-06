Sunderland are hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Stoke City on Saturday

Régis Le Bris says he is likely to resist the temptation to make significant changes to his Sunderland side as they bid to win for the first time since October on Saturday lunchtime.

Le Bris admitted after an excellent performance at Sheffield United ended in a frustrating defeat that something needed to change in the final third as the Black Cats look to end their winless run of six games. But the quality of the overall performance in that team has left Le Bris upbeat and he believes that stability is key for his players.

There may be some changes across the course of another busy week with three games in seven days, but any overhaul has been ruled out by the Sunderland head coach.

He wants to show confidence in the core of his side and insists that it’s vital his players don’t get too tense in the final third as they try and recapture their form of the early season.

“Stability is key,” Le Bris said.

“The core of the team is set now, very clear. We can move one or two players but we can't make many, many changes right now. Maybe in two or three weeks we'll have more options with Salis, Ahmed, Ian.

“But stability and belief in our game model is the key. It's not unusual to have a period of average or bad results, even teams in the past who have been promoted have had a run like this. We have to be resilient, it's part of football. We have to keep believing. It's difficult when you struggle with results and you know you're playing well. You can have a different mindset but we just have to be focused on what we're doing well.

“Like I explained before, controlling the different phases of the game is a tough job. The build-up is difficult to develop, the mid-block is difficult to develop and the final third is difficult to develop. And there are the same phases out of possession.

“We've only had five months together. So far the team has been really impressive with the way they've developed every phase. Finally, during last month, the final third was the most difficult and we know many teams can have problems in this area. Even if we mastered the other phases, it's not unusual to struggle in this part so we'll keep going and working on it.

“We don't have to overthink too much. If you get too cognitive it's not the right way to find solutions in small spaces, it's more a question of intensity and sometimes being more relaxed than intense. [We know that] Sometimes for a striker they can struggle and then they score one goal and they become unbelievable.”

Le Bris will be forced into at least one change due to Chris Mepham’s suspension, with Dennis Cirkin in line to return at left back and Luke O’Nien therefore likely to move back into the centre of defence.