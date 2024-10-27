Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Oxford United in the Championship...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland faced Oxford United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, with several talking points emerging from the game.

Régis Le Bris’ side started and ended the day at the top of the league following Wednesday’s pulsating victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Oxford United, goals from Jobe and Wilson Isidor handed the Black Cats a comfortable win and extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points.

Here, though, we take a look at the left-field moments that you may have missed as Sunderland faced Oxford United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship:

Sunderland handed shock injury blow

Sunderland fans were shocked at 2pm when it was revealed that goalkeeper Anthony Patterson would miss the clash with an injury.

The Academy of Light graduate appeared to be in the wars during Sunderland’s last game against Luton Town and went down several times during the match before still managing to complete the full 90 minutes plus a further seven of stoppage time. Patterson was replaced in Le Bris’ starting XI by Simon Moore, whose only previous appearance for the club came in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s social media accounts posted an eight-word explanation after the team news had landed. Their social media post read: “Anthony Patterson misses today’s game due to injury.” Thankfully, however, Le Bris confirmed after the game that the issue wasn’t serious. Moore, of course, went onto keep a clean sheet during the contest.

Sprinklers stop play

In a rather bizarre incident, the Stadium of Light sprinklers stopped play in the very first minute of the game with Oxford United on the attack.

Dan Neil remarked to the press after the game that they had soaked him while Des Buckingham joked about the situation with good humour following the fixture.

Further double injury worries

Though Sunderland played just about the perfect game against Oxford United, there were still two additional injury worries during the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s team captain Luke O’Nien was clattered in the second half by Dane Scarlett. The central defender was floored for several minutes and with only 50 minutes on the clock, supporters were worried about the fan favourite.

The Black Cats’ physio was called into action and it didn’t initially look good. However, after a couple of minutes, O’Nien returned to his feet and was seen limping briefly before recovering to play the full 90 minutes against Oxford United.

Sunderland fans were also once more worried after goalscorer Isidor was forced off towards the closing stages of the match. However, Le Bris said after the game that he thinks the striker has avoided a serious injury. The Zenit loanee was also seen dancing in front of the Roker End after the contest so it can’t have been too serious!

Le Bris disappoints fans

Sunderland fans in the Roker End were once again left a little disappointed by head coach Le Bris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Black Cats firmly in control against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland fans demanded their head coach give them a wave. The Frenchman, however, did not oblige supporters, though I wouldn’t take that as a slight as Le Bris is so laser-focused on the game that he probably didn’t realise what was happening.