Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has detailed how the roles of his backroom staff will evolve in the wake of Mike Dodds’ departure from the Stadium of Light.

The 38-year-old left the Black Cats earlier this month to take on the top job at League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers, who are currently five points clear of third-placed Wrexham after Dodds recorded his first victory at his new club on Tuesday evening.

In the aftermath of the ex-assistant’s exit, Sunderland moved to recruit former Carlisle United goalkeeping coach Tom Weal on a short-term deal until the end of the season. And in a press conference ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Hull City on Saturday lunchtime, Le Bris explained how Weal will fit into his backroom structure alongside current coaches Alessandro Barcherini and Pedro Ribeiro.

He said: “Alessandro’s role will evolve a little bit. He will still be connected with the goalkeepers because I don’t think he can think about a new role without still being involved with the goalkeepers. But he will now be more involved as an assistant coach, and that should be a very interesting role for him, and for the rest of the staff as well. Then Tom will obviously be involved with the goalkeepers too.

“Pedro’s role has a changed a little bit with relation to the opposition analysis. Now, he is in charge of that side of things.”

When asked about the prospect of coaching changes at the end of the season, Le Bris added: “It is too early to think longer term. At the moment, I think we are working well as a staff, so it is just a case of working well and enjoying it. Then, at the end of the season, we will see how things are and decide whether we need a new set-up.”

Addressing Weal’s arrival in a statement earlier in the week, Sunderland’s head of coaching, Stuart English, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to our coaching team and although he will predominantly work with our senior goalkeepers, we are looking forward to seeing what fresh ideas and perspectives he can bring to our club.

“Throughout his time at SAFC, Alessandro’s influence across, analysis, coaching and match preparation has grown and following Mike Dodds’ departure, these changes will provide important continuity for Regis and our playing squad.”