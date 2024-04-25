Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers icon Ally McCoist has backed Sheffield Wednesday to beat the drop in the final run-in, singing the praises of manager Danny Röhl, who he believes has transformed the club’s fortunes during his time in charge. The 34-year-old, who had no managerial experience before arriving at Hillsborough, took the job in October, at a time when the club had endured their worst ever start to a league season.

They were winless in 10 games under previous boss Xisco Munoz and were already seven points adrift of safety before the Spaniards arrival. BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton said at the time of his arrival: “He's picked one of the toughest jobs in England to launch a career.

“Wednesday are a club in crisis. The chairman is unpopular with a section of fans thanks to high ticket prices and a self-inflicted sledgehammer blow to any momentum built up after promotion. After 10 games and no wins in the Championship under Xisco, keeping this team in the second tier is going to be a heck of a challenge.”

However, for the first time this season, after a 3-1 victory against Blackburn, the Owls are out of the bottom three and optimistic thoughts of survival are starting to spread around the Hillsborough fanbase.

Commenting on the turnaround, McCoist said: "What a story that is at Sheffield Wednesday!" McCoist said, as quoted by Football League World.

"They brought Danny Rohl in and he’s been absolutely remarkable… I think I speak on behalf of a lot of football fans when I say I didn’t know much about Danny Rohl, but he’s absolutely transformed the club.

"He’s instilled some belief into the Sheffield Wednesday players. The one thing they have in their favour now is momentum, they’re unbeaten in four with a brilliant win against Blackburn, not only are they picking up points but they’re picking up points against teams who are trying to suck them back into the bottom three. If I was a betting man, I’d fancy them to stay up! They’ve got West Brom at home and Sunderland away which aren’t easy fixtures, but when they’re must win games, they can find enough to get over the line and stay up."

Wednesday face play-off chasers West Brom and will end the season with a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

