QPR boss makes interesting Sunderland observation in verdict on 'frustrating' draw

Sunderland held out to earn a point at QPR despite Jobe Bellingham’s red card

Marti Cifuentes praised his QPR side for producing their best performance of the season against Sunderland but said he knew it would not be easy to break the visitors down in the latter stages.

QPR competed well against Sunderland despite the gap between the two sides in the Championship table ahead of the game, and looked likely to go on and win all three points when Jobe Bellingham was shown a red card for a late challenge fifteen minutes into the second half.

Cifuentes, however, has been impressed with Sunderland’s defensive structure and how they protect their goal this season. He said he had a frustrating dressing room after the game but given the number of players absent through injury he said there were many positives to take from the game.

"We are frustrated, that was the mood in the changing room,” Cifuentes said.

“At the same time, I told the guys it is very easy in the situation we are in to just look at the negatives. My job is to try to be balanced. There is a way of looking at today's game as two points lost, because the performance in the first 60 minutes gave us the right direction to win. After the red game, it seems easy but I knew it would be totally different. Sunderland is a team that can do really well when defending in a low block so you know how it is, sometimes you find a way to defend for 30 minutes. The other way to look at it is to see a team that plays with big personality, that once again despite injury setbacks is trying to focus on what we can control. They showed great personality. We contained a team like Sunderland to almost no chances. There is only one set piece, which was a misunderstanding on the man-marking. There are a lot of positives.

"Sunderland are a good team and we are missing some key players, and this scenario [playing v 10] is not one we have faced. We haven't played much against a low block.

"I am aware we are not here to draw football games, we are here to win no matter how,” he added.

“But I am aware that the better we play, the more chances we will have to win games. Today’s performance is a step in the right direction. The resilience, the mental strength that the guys are showing to overcome a lot of small things that you don’t see behind the scenes, but are not easy, and these are guys still competing at the level they do."

QPR host Middlesbrough at Loftus Road in their next Championship fixture on Tuesday night.