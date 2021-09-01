£500k-rated Sunderland 'target' makes move to Championship club on deadline day

But the Black Cats were still able to conclude some late business.

Both deals will see the pair stay at their respective clubs until the end of the season.

Owen Dale.

Grigg is likely to have played his last game for Sunderland with his contract up in the summer.

The Black Cats, though, were able to get two deals over the line with Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann joining on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting storied doing the rounds following the deadline day madness:

Sunderland ‘target’ makes switch to Championship club

Blackpool have announced the signing of Owen Dale.

The 22-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Sunderland during the window.

However, the Black Cats have recently added Nathan Broadhead on loan from Everton to their ranks alongside Leon Dajaku from Union Berlin.

The fee to bring to Bloomfield Road is said to be in the region of £500,000.

On the move, Dale said: “I’m very happy and very excited to finally get it over the line. It’s going to be a massive experience for me, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to.

I just can’t wait to get going. I’m looking forward to meeting the lads and getting involved in the team.”

Pool manager Neil Critchley said: “Owen is an exciting, attacking player who we have been keen to bring to the club this summer.

"He had a fantastic season for Crewe last season and is somebody that I coached during his formative years in the academy, having joined when he was six.

"He’s had a great upbringing at Crewe and has the appetite, drive and enthusiasm to come here and play for Blackpool. I’m excited to be working with him again, and I’m sure our supporters will appreciate his qualities.”

