Will Grigg's Sunderland career edges closer to conclusion after Rotherham loan confirmed

Grigg's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and as such the 30-year-old looks to have played his last game for the club.

Doncaster Rovers had looked the most likely destination for Grigg at the start of deadline day, but promotion-hopefuls Rotherham made a strong late move for his signature.

And while the deal strengthens a direct rival, the Black Cats had long accepted that a move was the best outcome for all parties.

Sunderland striker Will Grigg

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the move came at an 'important time' for the striker. “Will’s had limited opportunity in and around the team and this is a great opportunity for him at an important time in his career," he said.