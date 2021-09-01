Doncaster Rovers reportedly missed out on the last gasp signing of Aiden O’Brien transfer deadline day due to an error in the paperwork from the parent club.

That’s according to the Sunderland Echo’s sister publication, the Doncaster Free Press.

The Free Press state that Rovers had agreed a loan move for Sunderland forward Aiden O’Brien and were confident of seeing the deal completed with two hours of the transfer window remaining.

Aiden O'Brien of Sunderland.

However, the newspaper claims that Sunderland sent the wrong form for O’Brien – who scored a hat-trick against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup recently – to sign in order to process the move.

By the time the issue had been corrected, the deadline for the submission of the correct paperwork had passed.

The report also states that Rovers had matched the highest wage on the table for Sunderland’s Will Grigg.

The Northern Ireland man had been manager Richie Wellens’ primary target, but he opted to join Rotherham United on loan.

Other options were explored after it became clear Grigg would not be heading to the Keepmoat but it was not until late in the evening when an option as strong as O’Brien emerged.

It was a busy day for the Black Cats with Grigg’s departure to Rotherham alongside another loan exit for Jack Diamond.

But Sunderland were able to sign German duo Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffman before the deadline passed at 11pm on Tuesday night.

