Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland's Jack Diamond loan call

Diamond had found his gametime limited in the opening weeks of the season, and competition for places at Sunderland in forward areas are expected to increase with the arrival of Bayern Munich youngster Leon Dajaku later today.

Sunderland handed Diamond a new long-term contract earlier this year, convinced that he has the attributes to be a top-tier player in the future.

They feel a loan move is the best option for the short term, and Diamond will be returning to a club where he had great success in the past.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

Diamond’s previous loan move to Wetherby Road ended in the club winning promotion from the National League at Wembley.

“Jack requires the rigours and frequency of regular first-team football and we feel this is the best course of action for his development,” Speakman said.

“Having enjoyed a positive spell with Harrogate previously, it’s an excellent opportunity for him to demonstrate his ability more regularly and part of the process of him working his way into our starting eleven in the future.

“For Jack, at his age, it’s an important period for him and we will do everything possible to ensure it is a success for him.”

Sunderland are set to be active in the final hours of the window, with Ron-Thorben Hoffman set to join Dajaku in arriving from Bayern Munich in loan.

Will Grigg is heading for the exit, with Rotherham and Doncaster Rovers looking for a deal.

That could send the Black Cats back into the market.

