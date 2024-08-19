Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attacking midfielder was linked with Sunderland earlier this summer but has since moved elsewhere

Reported Sunderland transfer target Scott Twine has re-signed for Championship club Bristol City.

Twine, 24, came up through the ranks at Swindon Town as a youngster after a previous stint with Southampton. The midfielder broke into the EFL club’s team early and made 59 appearances in all competitions as Swindon bounced between League One and League Two.

A move to MK Dons followed for Twine, where he scored 20 times in 50 appearances for the club before being signed by Burnley. However, the attacking midfielder has only made 18 appearances for The Clarets since joining in 2022 and spent last season on loan in the Championship with Hull City and Bristol City.

Twine joined Burnley from MK Dons for a fee believed to be around £4million but was linked with a move to Sunderland before the window had opened. However, the attacking midfielder has now concluded a transfer return to Bristol City, signing a four-year deal with the club.

“It has been no secret the desire to bring Scott back to the club, and it has been a long time coming but we are delighted to get the deal over the line," head coach Liam Manning said. “We know the strengths he brings, and feel he has some unfinished business here at Ashton Gate."

Twine came off the bench to net Bristol City’s winning goal against Millwall last Saturday as The Robins edged a seven-goal thriller in the Championship over the weekend. The attacking midfielder’s clincher came in the 88th minute.