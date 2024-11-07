The moments you may have missed as Sunderland took on Preston North End in the Championship on Wednesday night

Sunderland faced Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship on Wednesday evening - with plenty to discuss before, during and after the game.

Sunderland were forced to settle for a second 0-0 draw in as many games on a disappointing night at Deepdale on Wednesday.

Preston North End had the better of the first half and though Regis Le Bris’s side improved as the second half developed, they struggled to carve out significant chances throughout the contest. Some resolute defending and poor finishing meant that they ground out yet another clean sheet, putting another point on the board.

Here, we bring you the key moments you may have missed as Sunderland took on Preston North End away for the second time already this campaign:

Le Bris’ double injury boost

Jobe Bellingham dropped out of Sunderland’s squad following his straight red card against QPR at Loftus Road last Saturday with teenager Chris Rigg returning to the starting XI after missing the goalless draw against the R’s with a chest issue in a major boost to Le Bris

Simon Moore retained his place in goal, with Anthony Patterson still recovering from an issue picked up during the win against Luton Town last month. Le Bris, though, was handed a further boost with defender Dan Ballard’s return to the bench following his injury.

£20m transfer story emerges ahead of game

Ahead of the game, Sunderland midfielder Rigg was linked with a £20million move to Premier League club Crystal Palace by The Sun.

The 17-year-old signed a three-year deal with Sunderland last summer. According to the report, Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is convinced he will prove good to be enough for the top flight with the London club tipped to place bids in January.

Sunderland fans had their hearts in their mouths regarding Rigg in the 37th minute as Preston player Ben Whiteman connected with the youngster’s head with his boot. Thankfully, after a break in play, Rigg was able to continue.

Ex-Sunderland player spotted at Deepdale

Former Manchester United, Sunderland and Reading player John O’Shea was spotted at Deepdale watching his former club in the Championship.

O'Shea was appointed assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland team under new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson earlier this season following a spell as an interim manager for his national team. The 43-year-old former defender was likely casting an eye over Alan Browne, who was left out of Ireland’s last squad.

Jobe Bellingham joins away end throng

Sunderland favourite Jobe Bellingham was spotted in the away end alongside his father Mark Bellingham for the game against Preston North End at Deepdale.

The former Birmingham City man was unavailable for selection after picking up a straight red card against QPR but supporters were delighted to see the midfielder join them in the away end for the clash in the Championship.

Pundit makes dubious Sunderland claim

After the game, Sky pundit Luke Chambers claimed that Sunderland would have only taken around 3,500 fans to the game if they weren't top of the league. The Black Cats took over 5,000 supporters to Deepdale on Wednesday and have taken similar allocations in recent seasons.