Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man has been linked with a sensational return to his former club in recent weeks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been linked with a move for former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson this month with several interesting reports emerging.

Wearside-born Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in a deal worth £20million in June 2011 after rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light. Henderson then captained the Reds to the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup during his stay on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

After his time at Liverpool had come to an end, Henderson joined Al Ettifaq for a fee in the region of £13million, with the Saudi club reportedly paying him a wage of around £350,000 per week. The move didn’t last long, however, with the former England man then moving to Ajax in Holland last January.

Here, though, we take a look at everything being written about Henderson amid talk of an emotional return to Sunderland:

Sunderland ‘make contact’ with Henderson

Football Insider claims Sunderland “have made contact over a potential deal for the 34-year-old as they plan a new-year promotion assault.” Their report also adds: “Sunderland believe the experienced midfielder can lead them back to the Premier League, with the club currently top of the Championship after the opening nine games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sources have told Football Insider that Ajax will not stand in Henderson’s way should he want to depart the club. The Black Cats could offer the England international a short-term deal until the end of the season with a 12-month option to extend it.”

Sunderland hit ‘stumbling block’ with deal

Mackem News have stated that Sunderland will “find it difficult to propose a realistic deal for Jordan Henderson due to his wages at Ajax.”

Their article adds: “As well as demolishing the club’s wage structure, the Black Cats would also have to weigh up the potential benefit of Henderson helping develop the likes of Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, to whether his presence would stunt the game time and therefore the progress of the coveted youngsters.”

Premier League clubs interested in Henderson deal

According to The Sun, Sunderland and sporting director Kristjnaa Speakman are interested in Henderson. However, The Mirror also claims that several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the former Coventry City loanee should he become available during the upcoming window.