Sunderland are currently top of the Championship on goal difference under the stewardship of French head coach Régis Le Bris.
The Black Cats have gotten off to a flier during 2024-25 so far and have lost just two games from their opening nine league fixtures against Plymouth Argyle and Watford.
So far this season, Sunderland have defeated Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough. The Wearsider have drawn just one game against Leeds United in dramatic circumstances.
As always, Sunderland fans continue to back their team with incredible home attendances and sell-outs for away games.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans during the 2024-25 season so far with snaps from the games against Watford, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more:
