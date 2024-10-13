73 superb photos of passionate Sunderland fans during 2024-25 Championship season so far - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 13th Oct 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 18:49 BST

Tag your friends and family in our 2024-25 season Sunderland fan gallery ahead of Hull City this week

Sunderland are currently top of the Championship on goal difference under the stewardship of French head coach Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have gotten off to a flier during 2024-25 so far and have lost just two games from their opening nine league fixtures against Plymouth Argyle and Watford.

So far this season, Sunderland have defeated Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Burnley, Derby County and Middlesbrough. The Wearsider have drawn just one game against Leeds United in dramatic circumstances.

As always, Sunderland fans continue to back their team with incredible home attendances and sell-outs for away games.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans during the 2024-25 season so far with snaps from the games against Watford, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more:

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the 3-2 win against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before, during and after the 3-2 win against Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action during the 1-0 away win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the 1-0 away win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light for the game against Leeds United in the Championship | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 32
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipSheffield WednesdayMiddlesbroughCardiff CityPortsmouthBurnleyDerby CountyLeeds UnitedLeeds
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice