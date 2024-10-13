Opta predict Championship promotion outcome for Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, West Brom & more

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

Sunderland sit top of the Championship after nine games

Regis Le Bris has enjoyed a hugely-impressive start to life as head coach at Sunderland, with his Black Cats side top of the Championship after nine games. Sunderland drew 2-2 with Leeds United last time out to keep hold of their place at the top of the table, although Sheffield United are just behind them with the same number of points but on a worse goal difference.

Sunderland return to action with back-to-back away games as they face Hull City on Sunday, October 20 before making the longer trip to recently-relegated Luton Town on Wednesday, October 23. With nine games of the season gone, Opta's data experts have crunched the numbers and made their predictions for how the campaign could play out as Sunderland eye a Premier League return. Take a look...

Predicted points - 42 | Title: N/A | Automatic promotion: N/A | Relegation: 81.08%

1. 24. Cardiff City

Predicted points - 42 | Title: N/A | Automatic promotion: N/A | Relegation: 81.08% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 47 | Title: N/A | Automatic promotion: N/A | Relegation: 59.16%

2. 23. Portsmouth

Predicted points - 47 | Title: N/A | Automatic promotion: N/A | Relegation: 59.16% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 49 | Title: N/A | Automatic promotion: N/A | Relegation: 45.36%

3. 22. QPR

Predicted points - 49 | Title: N/A | Automatic promotion: N/A | Relegation: 45.36% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 55 | Title: 0.04% | Automatic promotion: 0.08% | Relegation: 17.3%

4. 21. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points - 55 | Title: 0.04% | Automatic promotion: 0.08% | Relegation: 17.3% Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedBurnleyChampionshipSheffield United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice