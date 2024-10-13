Regis Le Bris has enjoyed a hugely-impressive start to life as head coach at Sunderland, with his Black Cats side top of the Championship after nine games. Sunderland drew 2-2 with Leeds United last time out to keep hold of their place at the top of the table, although Sheffield United are just behind them with the same number of points but on a worse goal difference.
Sunderland return to action with back-to-back away games as they face Hull City on Sunday, October 20 before making the longer trip to recently-relegated Luton Town on Wednesday, October 23. With nine games of the season gone, Opta's data experts have crunched the numbers and made their predictions for how the campaign could play out as Sunderland eye a Premier League return. Take a look...
