Sunderland currently sit proudly at the top of the Championship table as Regis Le Bris and his players prepare to return to action with a trip to Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

After making an overwhelmingly positive start to life under the former Lorient head coach, Sunderland have lost just two of their opening nine fixtures and several key players have come to the fore during the first two months of the season. So how much are the Black Cats players worth after their impressive start to the season?

For clarity, Sunderland’s highest valued players as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who are both rated at just over £10m. They are closely followed by youngster Chris Rigg as the academy product’s early-season form sees his value rocket up to £7.5m according to the TransferMarkt figures.

We take a look at how the combined value of the Black Cats ranks stack up to their rivals across the Championship with figures provided by TransferMarkt.