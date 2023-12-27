Sunderland bettered Hull City in the Championship on Boxing Day with several key moments playing out in front of our eyes.

Michael Beale tasted victory for the first time as Sunderland's head coach on Boxing Day after Sunderland defeated Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship.

Jack Clarke bagged the all-important winner deep into the second half, leaving The Tigers little time to respond after the winger's superb run and curled shot found the net.

There were several notable moments throughout the match, however. Here, we take you through some of the key talking points that you may have missed from Sunderland's win against Hull City:

£114m star spotted celebrating Jack Clarke's goal

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who cost the Spanish giants around £114m last summer, was once again in attendance to watch Sunderland and his brother Jobe Bellingham in the Championship.

Jude, 20, had watched Sunderland's previous game at the Stadium of Light, a 3-0 loss to Coventry City, and was lost visibly shocked by Abdoullah Ba's costly miss in the first half. Against Hull City, however, the former Dortmund man was captured celebrating Clarke's goal with his father Mark Bellingham, even getting him in a headlock at one point.

Jude also caused a stir pre-match when he was photographed several times around the MKM Stadium wearing a Sunderland card in a show of support for his brother. Jobe signed for Sunderland from Birmingham City last summer and has cemented himself as a first-team regular despite only being 18.

Michael Beale's muted celebrations after taking the lead

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Sunderland's new head coach Beale. Replacing a popular figure amongst fans such as Tony Mowbray was always going to be a tough task - and events out of his control surrounding the club (Newcastle ticket fiasco) have not helped the mood on Wearside.

It is no secret that many Sunderland fans weren't overly enthusiastic about Beale's appointment at the Academy of Light and his tenure got off to the worst possible start when the Black Cats were hammered 3-0 against Coventry at home. During that game, there were jeers and chants for Mowbray but Beale remained calm and stated in the aftermath that fans had a right to voice their opinion.

Given the couple of weeks he has had and the added criticism from fans and pundits alike, you could have forgiven Beale for celebrating like a madman when Clarke handed his side the lead. However, the former Rangers and QPR man remained calm and muted during his celebrations both after the goal and at full-time, suggesting he knows there's a long way to go in terms of building a relationship with supporters.

This game against Hull City, however, was a massive step in the right direction for the head coach and the Beale era is now off on the right foot.

Sunderland's fresh injury worry and more bad luck for Beale

Sunderland just don't seem to have any luck with injuries. Last week against Coventry City, Niall Huggins sustained a nasty leg issue and had to be stretchered off and is unlikely to return any time soon.