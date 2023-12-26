Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship.
Michael Beale brought in Jenson Seelt to replace the injured Niall Huggins for the clash with Bradley Dack coming in for Abdoullah Ba after his costly miss against Coventry City. Chris Rigg was not named on the bench but Sunderland were boosted by the returns of Alex Pritchard and summer signing Timothee Pembele to their substitutes.
The Black Cats won the game courtesy of a Jack Clarke drive and shot in the second half, handing Beale his first win as Sunderland manager.
1. Anthony Patterson
Wasn’t tested a great deal during the game as Hull spurned their best openings but made one flying stop to deny Delap at a critical juncture in the second half. Dealt with high balls well. 7 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Jenson Seelt
One or two nervy moments late on but was very good in the air and looked assured on his return at right back. Improving rapidly and providing defensive depth. 7 Photo: Getty
3. Luke O'Nien
Defended the box very well late on with some important headers. Welcome clean sheet for the captain. 7 Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Dan Ballard
Had a solid game in what was a strong team response to the frustration against Coventry. Helped see it out late on with an imposing display. 7 Photo: Stu Forster