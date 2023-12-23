Sunderland vs Coventry City: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham arrives at Stadium of Light
Jude Bellingham is at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland vs Coventry City.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will watch Sunderland's clash vs Coventry City in the Championship after arriving at the Stadium of Light.
The former Birmingham City and Dortmund man is home for Christmas and has made the trip up to the North East to watch brother Jobe Bellingham in action against Coventry City this afternoon.
Jobe was named in Michael Beale's first starting XI as head coach for the Championship clash, making his 22nd league appearance for the Black Cats. The 18-year-old has also netted four goals so far during the 2023-24 campaign.
The game will mark former Rangers and QPR boss Beale's first game in charge after replacing former head coach Tony Mowbray after his sacking earlier this month. Mike Dodds will assume the role of assistant head coach having managed Sunderland on an interim basis for the West Brom, Leeds United and Bristol City clashes in the Championship.