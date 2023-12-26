Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Clarke's late winner gave Sunderland a vital win away at Hull City and handed Michael Beale his first three points as head coach.

Both sides had struggled to carve out clear chances in a cagey contest but another moment of magic from Sunderland's left winger made all the difference. Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GOOD RESPONSE FROM SUNDERLAND - IN A POOR GAME

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale had urged his side to show a 'different face' after the meek defeat against Coventry City, and he undoubtedly received a response from his Sunderland side almost from the off. Hull City have some very talented forwards who did break forward dangerously at times, but the application and tenacity of Beale's side was much better.

It was telling that around five minutes from the half time interval, a pass forward from a Hull City defender drew ironic cheers from a home crowd getting frustrated with their side's sterile possession. Sunderland's organisation and work rate was good, particularly from Neil and Ekwah in midfield.

Their issue, again, was in tuyrning their positive play into big hances. They drove into good areas at times, but didn't force saves from Matt Ingram. Clarke fired in a good cross that didn't quite reach Jobe, before heading a knock down for Dack who could only slice over the bar.

Jobe had a shot blocked from inside the box before Roberts curled and effort wide after more good work from Neil to nick the ball back. Beale would have been happy with much of what his side had done in the first half, but was left to ponder the familiar riddle of how to turn that into goals.

A FRESH INJURY BLOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dack had been a surprise inclusion in the starting XI but was forced off five minutes before half time with what appeared to be a muscle injury, going down just as Sunderland were building a positive attack. Dack had to be helped down the tunnel, suggesting that the issue is a potentially significant one - though he did return to watch the second half from the dugout.

In his place Beale turned to Adil Aouchiche, rather than one of the three strikers on the bench. It was an interesting call, with the structure of his side working relatively well but again struggling to get enough bodies in the box. In truth, neither side had found the required level of intensity in the first half to really seize the initiative.

HULL STEP IT UP

Sunderland continued to see a fair amount of possession in the second half but there was more intensity about Hull's pressing and they undoubtedly had the best chances to begin with. Connolly had to score after a very rare Neil error gave him a big chance inside the box, his eventual effort weak and atright at Patterson. Delap then did the same after spinning into the box at the end of a counter.

Aouchiche did go close after Clarke's effort rolled to him in the box shortly after the hour mark, but it was again a frustrating watch as Sunderland consistently failed to make those late runs into the six-yard box for Roberts and Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides went close within moments of each other with twenty to play, Roberts drawing a save from Ingram after Clarke slid in in before Patterson saved well from Delap's rasping drive.

CLARKE'S MOMENT OF MAGIC

It had been a solid display from Sunderland but in truth, they looked to be running out of ideas a little as the game entered its final stages. Yet when you have Clarke, you have a chance. It was a goal that summed up his season, surging infield and flying away from his full back. He then left the goalkeeper with no chance, a low drive that flew into the far corner and sent the away end into delirium.

It was a huge win for Beale and his team, against a genuine play-off rival and on their own turf. It was particularly welcome given the side's patch away record this season, and gives Beale some welcome breathing space after the Coventry defeat. Particularly in the final third there is much for him to work on but his team applied themselves well throughout. Jobe put in a huge shift from box to box, while Pierre Ekwah delivered his best performance by a distance since suffering that dead leg earlier in the season. Positives to build on.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts (Pritchard, 73), Dack (Aouchiche, 43), Clarke (Triantis, 88); Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Ba

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City XI: Ingram; Coyle (Christie, 59), Greaves, Jones, Slater (Traore, 88); Seri, Tufan; Delap, Morton, Twine (Vaughan, 88) ; Connolly (Lokilo, 59)

Subs: Lo-Tutala, McLoughlin, Docherty, Allahyar, Jacob

Bookings: Delap, 87 Triantis, 90