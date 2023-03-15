Patterson is being watched by England boss Gareth Southgate with a full call-up potentially on the cards with talk also suggesting the goalkeeper will be rewarded for his performances at Sunderland by being made the England number one for the U21s European Championships.

Patterson is still eligible to play for England U21s despite being 22 due to his age when the qualifying campaign began. Lee Carsley is the current England youth boss but reports from The Mirror this morning have stated that Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker are being monitored as potential replacements.

Should the FA pull the trigger now, then Patterson could find himself working under Lampard, Gerrard or Parker during the summer. However, a change after the European Championship is probably more likely, which wouldn’t impact the Sunderland man as he will be too old to play for the U21s.

Anthony Patterson

After being given the number one jersey in the summer, Patterson, 22, has started all 36 league games in the Championship this season, including last Saturday’s loss against Coventry City.

