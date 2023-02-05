Alan Nixon of The Sun has stated, on his Patreon account, that the North Shields-born stopper is being eyed for a permanent transfer by Wolves and Leicester City.

After being given the number one jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 29 league games in the Championship this season and has produced some impressive performances.

The Academy of Light graduate was sent on loan to Notts County in the National League last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

Anthony Patterson

Patterson started in both of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday and retained his place at Wembley in the final against Wycombe Wanderers, producing a stunning save from Sam Vokes to keep Sunderland in front.

In a report on The Sun website, Nixon added: “While the Black Cats have promotion ambitions of their own this season they could cash in on their home-grown starlet and collect around £10million if they fail to go up.”

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is said to see Patterson as cover and competition for Jose Sa with a view to eventually replacing the Portuguese international while Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is looking for a new long-term successor to Kasper Schmeichel and Sunderland’s young goalkeeper firmly on his radar.