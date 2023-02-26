Recent talk last week suggested the Sunderland goalkeeper was set to be rewarded for his performances at Sunderland by being made the England number one for the Under-21s European Championships.

Patterson is still eligible to play for England’s Under-21s despite being 22 due to his age when the qualifying campaign began.

However, a new report from The Sun claims that Patterson is being monitored by England boss Southgate with a call-up to the full squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine potentially on the cards.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Anthony Patterson of Sunderland celebrates after teammate Luke O'Nien (not pictured) scores the side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland at Loftus Road on February 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After being given the number one jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 34 league games in the Championship this season, including last Saturday’s loss against Coventry City.

The Academy of Light graduate was sent on loan to Notts County in the National League last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

Patterson started in both of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday and retained his place at Wembley in the final against Wycombe Wanderers, producing a stunning save from Sam Vokes to keep Sunderland in front.

Patterson is also the subject of interest from Premier League clubs with the stopper being eyed for a permanent transfer by Wolves and Leicester City for a fee in the region of £10million.