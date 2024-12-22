Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Frenchman has made just four substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season

Luke O’Nien is “proud” of Adil Aouchiche for working his way back into contention - and has insisted Sunderland will need to utilise their squad over the festive period.

Sunderland are next in action against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship on Boxing Day with Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium following on the 29th before Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day with games coming thick and fast for Régis Le Bris’ men.

The Black Cats have managed 10 points from their last four games - all from losing positions - against Stoke City, Bristol City, Swansea City and Norwich City. And after the win against the Canaries at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship, O’Nien praised Aouchiche, who has come back into the fold in recent weeks.

The Frenchman assisted Patrick Roberts’ equaliser at home against Bristol City earlier this month and was brought on as a second-half substitute against Norwich City alongside Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde with Sunderland needing to see the game out

“It's exciting,” O’Nien said when asked about Sunderland’s busy schedule over Christmas and how Le Bris’ wider squad can help. “When it's Saturday, I think everyone gets a little bit excited, so you want these games coming and it'll be a good test for the squad.

“For players that haven't played as many minutes, it'll be a good time for them to step forward. It's credit to them for keeping themselves fit. Some of them came on today and I thought they were excellent. Adil's been great. He got an important assist the other day and he was very good seeing out the game today. So, proud of him, proud of the team. We're going to need everybody over this next fortnight.”

Aouchiche has been out of favour since Le Bris arrived at Sunderland last summer and has played around 40 minutes across four substitute appearances so far this season. The Frenchman’s lack of game time has prompted speculation the 22-year-old could leave in January with the Black Cats’ head coach strongly suggesting that his exit is a possibility during the winter.

O’Nien came back into Sunderland’s XI for the game, replacing Trai Hume at right-back after starting on the bench against Swansea City in South Wales last weekend.

“I never take for granted any match, whether I'm playing on the bench,” O’Nien said after the Norwich City game. “We've all got a job to do. We all contribute.Last week I was on the bench and it's just important that I be the best sub out there if I can.

“That's the thing. You've still got to be a good team-mate.You've still got to drive the lads. You've got to be good on the Friday when you do the shape. That's all our jobs. The team's going to need different people at different stages.

“Every single person's important in the changing rooms, the conversations we have every single day. We've just got to keep leading one another, keep being good people, a good group and as a by-product of that, good footballers as well.”