How does the net wealth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compare to the other Premier League owners?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have caught many rival clubs by surprise by paying out around £100 million to fund a flurry of new signings ahead of their return to the Premier League.

After securing their return to the top flight with a dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United in May, the Black Cats have quickly turned their focus to strengthening Regis Le Bris’ squad in a bid to prepare them to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool during the upcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within days of their Wembley win, Sunderland’s transfer record had been broken when Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal from Roma was converted into a £20 million permanent switch to Wearside. A new high was set weeks later when Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra joined the Black Cats in a £30 million deal from French club Strasbourg. Another highly-rated midfielder then arrived in the form of DR Congo international Noah Sadiki and that allowed the Stadium of Light hierarchy to turn their focus towards boosting Le Bris’ options in wide areas.

First in was Club Brugge youngster Chemsdine Talbi and he was followed by the capture of Brighton and Hove Albion star and long-term Black Cats target Simon Adingra as they arrived for a combined fee of around £37 million. Experience at the very top level was also secured as Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava agreed to join the Black Cats on a free transfer as his contract with the La Liga giants came to a close.

Further additions are expected before the summer transfer window comes to an end on the first day of September and there are high hopes the goalkeeping and defensive ranks can be boosted before that time. That means Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus may have to produce more funds for further additions - but how does his net worth compare to the owners of the 19 clubs Sunderland will compete alongside in the Premier League this season?

What is the net worth of Premier League owners?

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

1. Newcastle United (Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media) - £478billion 2. Manchester United (The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe) - £19.2billion 3. Aston Villa (Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris) - £13.8billion 4. Manchester City (Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake) - £12.9billion 5. Chelsea (Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter) - £12.2billion 6. Arsenal (Stan Kroenke) - £10billion 7. Liverpool (John W. Henry, Tom Werner) - £7.57billion) 8. Fulham (Shahid Khan) - £6.1billion 9. West Ham United (David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky) - £8billion 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin) - £5.3billion 11. Everton (Roundhouse Capital Holdings Ltd) - £5.3billion 12. Leeds United (49ers Enterprises) - £5.2billion 13. Tottenham Hotspur (Joe Lewis, Daniel Levy) - £4.5billion 14. Crystal Palace (Steve Parish, John Textor, David Blitzer, Josh Harris) - £4.3billion 15. Sunderland (Kyril Louis-Dreyfus) - £2billion 16. Bournemouth (William P. Foley) - £1.2billion 17. Brighton and Hove Albion (Tony Bloom) - £1billion 18. Nottingham Forest (Evangelos Marinakis) - £479million 19. Brentford (Matthew Benham) - £220m 20. Burnley (Alan Pace) - £190million

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland and West Ham transfer target available for £22.5m due to relegation release clause - reports