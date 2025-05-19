Sunderland’s complete focus will remain on Saturday’s Championship play-off final clash with Sheffield United as the Black Cats look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Regis Le Bris has enjoyed an impressive first season in charge of the Black Cats and he will hope to bring it to a memorable end by guiding his side to a Wembley win and setting up meetings with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Wear-Tyne derby rivals Newcastle United next season.

No matter what comes to pass under the famous arch on Saturday afternoon, there will be a need for Le Bris’ squad to be strengthened throughout the summer transfer window in preparation for his second season in charge of the club - and there are some intriguing options set to become available on the free agent market.

1 . Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) Dolan is the subject of interest from Celtic and Rangers as he looks set to leave Blackburn Rovers. The versatile winger has seven goals and six assists in 47 appearances this season.

2 . Freddie Woodman (Preston North End) A former Newcastle United goalkeeper, Woodman reportedly has some high-profile suitors as he prepares to leave Preston North End this summer.

3 . Michael Keane (Everton) The 12-times capped England international is set to leave Everton at the end of the season after making over 200 appearances for the Toffees. Would be a solid addition to the Black Cats squad if promotion was secured.

4 . John Swift - West Brom Experienced midfielder in the Championship and fans want to see the Portsmouth-born 29-year-old signed this summer.