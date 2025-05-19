Sunderland’s complete focus will remain on Saturday’s Championship play-off final clash with Sheffield United as the Black Cats look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.
Regis Le Bris has enjoyed an impressive first season in charge of the Black Cats and he will hope to bring it to a memorable end by guiding his side to a Wembley win and setting up meetings with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Wear-Tyne derby rivals Newcastle United next season.
No matter what comes to pass under the famous arch on Saturday afternoon, there will be a need for Le Bris’ squad to be strengthened throughout the summer transfer window in preparation for his second season in charge of the club - and there are some intriguing options set to become available on the free agent market.
