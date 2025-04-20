Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could consider some intriguing free transfer options during the summer transfer window.

Sunderland’s transfer strategy has been the subject of debate in recent seasons as the Black Cats have targeted young players that can develop during their time at the Stadium of Light.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume have all shown just why the Stadium of Light hierarchy were so keen to secure their services by becoming a key part of the side that has made a successful push for the Championship play-offs this season. However, last summer’s recruitment showed Sunderland are willing to consider alternative options and be more flexible in the transfer market.

With a number of experienced additions required, the Black Cats utilised the free agent market after securing the signings of Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne after their contracts had come to a close with their former employers.

Although Sunderland are believed to be eyeing more young talents ahead of the summer, there are some intriguing options set to become free agents at the end of the season. Ten of them have faced the Black Cats in the Championship this season and five would provide Premier League experience if Le Bris can guide his side into the top flight through the play-offs.

Getty Images

Tom Cairney - Fulham

The Cottagers midfielder has plenty of experience across the Championship and Premier League and is a leader in every sense of the word. Cairney has been something of a bit-part player for Fulham this season and has made just two starts in the Premier League this season.

Ben Mee - Brentford

Another vastly experienced option, Mee has made over 270 Premier League appearances throughout his career and helped Burnley to their Championship title win in 2016. Although he is now very much in the final years of his career, he could offer some leadership at the back if he could be persuaded to make a move to Wearside.

Jack Stephens - Southampton

It has been something of a nightmare season for Southampton after the elation of their promotion into the Premier League quickly disappeared amid a disastrous campaign that ended with an immediate return to the Championship. Defender Stephens has made just 12 league starts during that season and appears set to leave the club this summer when his contract comes to an end.

Daniel Iversen - Leicester City

Another player that has suffered a relegation back into the Championship this season - although Iversen has not featured in any competition for the Foxes. The former Preston North End and Stoke City goalkeeper does have experience in the second tier and would provide cover and competition for Anthony Patterson.

Craig Dawson - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Yet another experienced option at the back, the 34-year-old centre-back has made over 300 Premier League appearances and a further 57 in the Championship. Dawson has been in and out of the Wolves side this season and could be available for nothing this summer.

Jimmy Dunne - Millwall

QPR welcome a desperate Cardiff side on Saturday | Getty Images

Dunne has become a consistent presence in the Millwall defence since joining the Lions on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer of 2021. Able to play at the heart of the back four and at right-back, the 27-year-old should reach 150 Championship appearances across the Easter weekend and would strengthen Le Bris’ options at the back.

Harry Darling - Swansea City

The former MK Dons centre-back has made over a century of appearances for the Swans over the last two and a half years has shown him is more than just a solid defender. A genuine attacking threat from set-pieces, Darling has netted 10 goals during his time with the Swans and would provide presence at both ends of the pitch.

Freddie Woodman - Preston North End

Getty Images

Woodman’s talent is beyond question and he has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances so far this season. If he fancied a return to the North East, Sunderland would have to see off some high-profile competition after recent reports suggested Manchester United are considering a move for the former Newcastle United stopper.

Angus Gunn - Norwich City

Anthony Patterson is unquestionably Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper as it stands with veteran stopper Simon Moore providing able backup. But if Le Bris wanted a genuine threat to Patterson, he could do worse than a move for 15-time capped Scotland international Canaries keeper Gunn who would bring Premier League and Championship experience.

John Swift - West Bromwich Albion

Another former Chelsea academy product that made several loan moves away from Stamford Bridge earlier in his career, Swift has spent the last two and a half seasons with West Brom and has made 124 appearances for the Baggies and has plenty of quality.

Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

At just 23-years-old, the former England Under-20 international could well be a shrewd addition for the Black Cats. Dolan has 24 goals and 21 assists in 206 appearances for Rovers, which averages as a goal contribution in one in every 4.6 games. His ability to play in a number of roles across the frontline would over a versatile option at the top end of the pitch.

Emil Riis - Preston North End

The big Danish striker has spent most of the season trying to help Preston battle their way out of mid-table and ten goals in 41 may seem a somewhat modest return. However, Riis would provide a different type of striker to the players he would share a dressing room with at the Stadium of Light but he would offer an alternative opton for Regis Le Bris.

Grady Diangana - West Bromwich Albion

West Brom - Attacking midfielder | Getty Images

Sunderland have recent experience of facing Diangana after he featured for just over an hour of the Black Cats win at The Hawthorns earlier this month. Versatility, pace and energy in forward areas would be the key attributes he would offer Sunderland if they were to make a move.

Lewis Baker - Stoke City

Once a highly-rated youngster at Chelsea, Baker was one of several Blues players to spend a seemingly never-ending spate of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge. Now 29, Baker has produced a fine return of 25 goals and 10 assists in 106 appearances for the Potters and would provide another option in a talented group of midfield players within Le Bris’ squad.

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

The most ambitious ‘target’ on this list and one that would arguably depend on Sunderland securing promotion into the Premier League and Burnley missing out - although the latter feels like an unlikely scenario given recent results. There are believed to be a number of clubs keen to offer the midfielder a chance to ply his trade elsewhere when his contract comes to an end and there have been links with Serie A - although the midfielder has already revealed he won’t make a decision over his future until the end of the season.