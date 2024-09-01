Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland sit top of the Championship after a superb win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said his side were second best ‘in a lot of areas’ against Sunderland on Saturday but said the nature of the first goal was his biggest disappointment.

Though the home side were unfortunate to see Jordan Williams’ clearance cannon off Zak Swanson and go into the net, Mousinho said the defending in the build up to the move was ‘unacceptable’. The Portsmouth boss admitted Sunderland had perhaps surprised him by sitting a little deeper in their defensive shape than they had done in their last couple of matches and praised their clinical finishing.

Mousinho said there was a clear gulf between the two sides but is confident that his side can bridge it in time.

"For the first 30-35 minutes we were well in the game and conceded a really poor goal,” he said.

“Not in the way it ends up in the back of the net, but the way Sunderland get the ball on the right side of the box and crossed it. We just didn’t track runners, we didn’t sprint to get back in. To work so hard to get into the game then, at that point, to allow Sunderland to waltz into the box like that was unacceptable, to be honest.

"It’s disappointing to lose the game, but Sunderland deserved to win and were better than us in a lot of areas for the majority of the match. I thought we were okay up until half-time and two moments of quality, two moments where we didn’t deal with the threat particularly well, and we were punished.

"We look at the Sunderland side and what they’ve done over the past few weeks and they’ve really put sides to the sword and been excellent.They were excellent against us in a different way, much more clinical. They probably sat in a bit deeper and caught us on the counter and put the chances in the back of the net.

"The three goals were the difference between the two sides as well as a lot of small moments that added up to make it a big difference in the end. It’s a funny one because I thought we conceded more chances against Leeds and Middlesbrough than we did against Sunderland and ended up getting draws there. There is a difference between the two sides, but I don’t think the difference is unbridgeable, we can definitely make sure we’re better in a lot of areas and give ourselves a lot better chance to come here and win games.

"There’s a lot to learn from and we’ll dust ourselves off and go again in a couple of weeks."

Portsmouth have made an otherwise solid start to the season with draws against Leeds United, Luton Town and Middlesbrough and host second-placed West Brom after the international break. They then travel to Burnley before facing Sheffield United in a hugely testing start to their Championship return.